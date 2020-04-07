FAR, FAR, FAR OUT

One year ago, the Event Horizon Telescope released the first-ever image of a black hole. You've seen it — the flaming donut in the heavens:

Event Horizon Telescope


Now, the EHT is back with another fantastic revelation from the study that produced the black hole image — a visual of a jet of material being shot out by a supermassive black hole 5 billion light years away from Earth:

The target, 3C 279, contains a black hole about one billion times more massive than our Sun. Twin fire-hose-like jets of plasma erupt from the black hole and disk system at velocities close to the speed of light: a consequence of the enormous forces unleashed as matter descends into the black hole's immense gravity.

J.Y. Kim (MPIfR), Boston University Blazar Program (VLBA and GMVA), and Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration


While the observed black hole and quasar are absolutely gigantic, at 5 billion light-years from the Earth, spotting them in such detail is still an incredible achievement, "equivalent of someone on Earth identifying an orange on the Moon."


