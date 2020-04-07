One year ago, the Event Horizon Telescope released the first-ever image of a black hole. You've seen it — the flaming donut in the heavens:



Now, the EHT is back with another fantastic revelation from the study that produced the black hole image — a visual of a jet of material being shot out by a supermassive black hole 5 billion light years away from Earth:

The target, 3C 279, contains a black hole about one billion times more massive than our Sun. Twin fire-hose-like jets of plasma erupt from the black hole and disk system at velocities close to the speed of light: a consequence of the enormous forces unleashed as matter descends into the black hole's immense gravity.

Last year @ehtelescope released the 1st image of a black hole. Their 2nd image is now out, showing an unprecedented view of quasar 3C 379. 1/n pic.twitter.com/Hut7lkatTa — Kim Kowal Arcand (@kimberlykowal) April 7, 2020

J.Y. Kim (MPIfR), Boston University Blazar Program (VLBA and GMVA), and Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration



While the observed black hole and quasar are absolutely gigantic, at 5 billion light-years from the Earth, spotting them in such detail is still an incredible achievement, "equivalent of someone on Earth identifying an orange on the Moon."



[Event Horizon Telescope]