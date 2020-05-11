This Group Is Recreating Every Single Episode Of 'The Office' Live In Slack, And You Guys Are Ruining It

If you're a fan of "The Office" and miss it at all times, extremely good news for you: you can rewatch the entire series right now… as it might have played out in a world with Slack.



The good people responsible for this ambitious and entertaining experiment are from MSCHF, a group that pulls funny, weird and mostly harmless pranks online. You might have seen some of the products they've dropped, such as "Jesus shoes" — the soles of which are filled with holy water — or the $30,000 Damien Hirst painting that got cut up and sold for parts.

Unlike the above, though, this is a prank designed for the sheer joy of it. "We are recreating all 201 episodes of 'The Office' in Slack, and yes we went through every episode by hand and rewrote them to make sense in Slack," says Samantha Thompson, who runs communications at MSCHF. "It's always fun to use Slack in a way it's not intended for, even after getting shut down by them in the past for 'policy violations.'"

Anyone can join the Slack and watch the episodes take place in real time. And it's actually kind of great to watch it happen when it works smoothly.



Participants aren't supposed to post in the "show channels," but people are still participating via adding emoji reactions to the posts, which renders the experience immediately chaotic and disorienting. It can be a little hard to tune them out.



And since there isn't a way to keep members of a Slack channel from posting in it, and because people are, you know, people, this kind of thing is happening:



We'd love to see the full nine (9!) seasons play out, but it's very possible it might go sideways thanks to unruly spectators. Truly this is why we can't have nice things. But as long as people behave themselves, we have faith that MSCHF will go all the way with this ambitious project (unlike some people).



[MSCHF]