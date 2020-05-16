The coronavirus has infected more than 4,543,900 people in at least 177 countries. The United States has the most cases in the world with 1.4 million, but this wasn't always the case.

Redditor mab97 crunched the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from around the globe using data from John Hopkins University and produced an animated bar chart showing the breakdown of the case count from February 21 to May 14, 2020.

[Via Reddit]