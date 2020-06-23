The pandemic may have brought world travel to a halt, but that doesn't mean you can't take a trip around the globe by listening to Spotify. Insurance firm Budget Direct scoured through Spotify data and put together a map of the most-streamed songs named after every country. Budget Direct had to use some artistic liberties for some of their picks as some song titles aren't specifically referencing the country, merely sharing the same names as the countries, such as the Vance Joy song "Georgia," which, judging by the lyrics, is unlikely to be about the country Georgia.

Some notable songs with a country namedrop include Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA," Madonna's "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," The Bangles's "Walk Like An Egyptian" and Van Halen's "Panama."

Here's a Spotify playlist of all of the most popular songs named after every country.

