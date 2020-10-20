Critics and gamers don't always agree when it comes to video games. Some games, for example, are panned by critics but well-loved by users, and vice versa. But which games out there are actually the most divisive of them all?

Using data from Metacritic, toy review website The Toy Zone looked at video games with more than 200 user ratings and calculated the difference between players' scores and critics' scores. According to The Toy Zone, they "multiplied players' scores by 10 because while the Metacritic score range is 0-100, users' score range is 0-10."

Based on their calculations, the most divisive video game of all time is "FIFA 20," a soccer video game that scored 79 with critics and a measly 11 with users. A lot of users were unimpressed by the game, with a user commenting that "EA (the developer behind the game) just gives us the same game every year with some minor changes no one cares about," and another calling the game "absolutely horrendous."



And if you're curious, here are the top 10 video games that received high ratings from users and low ratings by critics:



TITLE CRITIC SCORE USER SCORE DIFFERENCE Left Alive 37.0 83.0 46.0 Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky 54.0 89.0 35.0 Postal 2 50.0 81.0 31.0 Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus 59.0 87.0 28.0 Crystar 67.0 94.0 27.0 Terminator: Resistance 51.8 78.6 26.8 Knock-knock 55.8 81.0 25.2 Sonic Adventure 48.7 73.5 24.8 POSTAL 2: Share The Pain 59.0 83.0 24.0 Devil's Third 43.0 67.0 24.0 Via The Toy Zone

And on the other side of the coin, here are the top 10 games loved by critics but hated by users:



TITLE CRITIC SCORE USER SCORE DIFFERENCE FIFA 20 78.5 11.1 67.4 NBA 2K20 77.4 11.9 65.5 FIFA 21 75.0 12.0 63.0 Madden NFL 20 76.8 15.7 60.8 FIFA 19 80.5 20.1 60.4 NBA 2K18 80.3 20.2 60.1 Company of Heroes 2 80.0 21.0 59.0 Madden NFL 19 80.3 23.2 57.1 Artifact 76.0 22.0 54.0 NBA 2K19 81.7 27.8 53.9 Via The Toy Zone



