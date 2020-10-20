👋 Welcome to Digg

FIFA LA VIDA

Critics and gamers don't always agree when it comes to video games. Some games, for example, are panned by critics but well-loved by users, and vice versa. But which games out there are actually the most divisive of them all?

Using data from Metacritic, toy review website The Toy Zone looked at video games with more than 200 user ratings and calculated the difference between players' scores and critics' scores. According to The Toy Zone, they "multiplied players' scores by 10 because while the Metacritic score range is 0-100, users' score range is 0-10."

Based on their calculations, the most divisive video game of all time is "FIFA 20," a soccer video game that scored 79 with critics and a measly 11 with users. A lot of users were unimpressed by the game, with a user commenting that "EA (the developer behind the game) just gives us the same game every year with some minor changes no one cares about," and another calling the game "absolutely horrendous."

And if you're curious, here are the top 10 video games that received high ratings from users and low ratings by critics:

TITLECRITIC SCOREUSER SCOREDIFFERENCE
Left Alive37.083.046.0
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky54.089.035.0
Postal 250.081.031.0
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus59.087.028.0
Crystar67.094.027.0
Terminator: Resistance51.878.626.8
Knock-knock55.881.025.2
Sonic Adventure48.773.524.8
POSTAL 2: Share The Pain59.083.024.0
Devil's Third43.067.024.0
Via The Toy Zone

And on the other side of the coin, here are the top 10 games loved by critics but hated by users:

TITLECRITIC SCOREUSER SCOREDIFFERENCE
FIFA 2078.511.167.4
NBA 2K2077.411.965.5
FIFA 2175.012.063.0
Madden NFL 2076.815.760.8
FIFA 1980.520.160.4
NBA 2K1880.320.260.1
Company of Heroes 280.021.059.0
Madden NFL 1980.323.257.1
Artifact76.022.054.0
NBA 2K1981.727.853.9
Via The Toy Zone


[Read more at The Toy Zone]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

KREMLIN DE LA CRÈME

gq.com

He was a senior CIA official tasked with getting tough on Russia. Then, one night in Moscow, Marc Polymeropoulos's life changed forever. He says he was hit with a mysterious weapon, joining dozens of American diplomats and spies who believe they've been targeted with this secret device all over the world.

