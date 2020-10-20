The Most Divisive Video Games Of All Time, Visualized
Critics and gamers don't always agree when it comes to video games. Some games, for example, are panned by critics but well-loved by users, and vice versa. But which games out there are actually the most divisive of them all?
Using data from Metacritic, toy review website The Toy Zone looked at video games with more than 200 user ratings and calculated the difference between players' scores and critics' scores. According to The Toy Zone, they "multiplied players' scores by 10 because while the Metacritic score range is 0-100, users' score range is 0-10."
Based on their calculations, the most divisive video game of all time is "FIFA 20," a soccer video game that scored 79 with critics and a measly 11 with users. A lot of users were unimpressed by the game, with a user commenting that "EA (the developer behind the game) just gives us the same game every year with some minor changes no one cares about," and another calling the game "absolutely horrendous."
And if you're curious, here are the top 10 video games that received high ratings from users and low ratings by critics:
|TITLE
|CRITIC SCORE
|USER SCORE
|DIFFERENCE
|Left Alive
|37.0
|83.0
|46.0
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|54.0
|89.0
|35.0
|Postal 2
|50.0
|81.0
|31.0
|Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus
|59.0
|87.0
|28.0
|Crystar
|67.0
|94.0
|27.0
|Terminator: Resistance
|51.8
|78.6
|26.8
|Knock-knock
|55.8
|81.0
|25.2
|Sonic Adventure
|48.7
|73.5
|24.8
|POSTAL 2: Share The Pain
|59.0
|83.0
|24.0
|Devil's Third
|43.0
|67.0
|24.0
And on the other side of the coin, here are the top 10 games loved by critics but hated by users:
|TITLE
|CRITIC SCORE
|USER SCORE
|DIFFERENCE
|FIFA 20
|78.5
|11.1
|67.4
|NBA 2K20
|77.4
|11.9
|65.5
|FIFA 21
|75.0
|12.0
|63.0
|Madden NFL 20
|76.8
|15.7
|60.8
|FIFA 19
|80.5
|20.1
|60.4
|NBA 2K18
|80.3
|20.2
|60.1
|Company of Heroes 2
|80.0
|21.0
|59.0
|Madden NFL 19
|80.3
|23.2
|57.1
|Artifact
|76.0
|22.0
|54.0
|NBA 2K19
|81.7
|27.8
|53.9
[Read more at The Toy Zone]