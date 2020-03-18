How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other financial crashes in history?

Following the World Health Organization's announcement that the coronavirus was a global pandemic, stocks had their worst day since 1987 and as the situation surrounding the worldwide health scare worsens, the market continues to plummet. But how bad has it been so far? Using data from Yahoo! and plotting the chart from matplotlib in Python, Redditor incitatus451 created an overlay of the current market sell off. See the full-sized chart here.





And if you're curious about how the current stock market drop compares to the Wall Street Crash of 1929 that set in motion The Great Depression… well, here's a look:



[Via Reddit]