As the coronavirus has continued its spread across the United States and states like Arizona, Florida, California and Nevada reporting new spikes in infections, it seems like a good time to go back and take a look at when each state hit its worst point during the pandemic.

Reddit user bgregory98 crunched the numbers, using data from The New York Times, and put together a chart demonstrating when weekly average cases peaked in all 50 states (and the District of Columbia).

Back in April, states like New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts in the Northeast were the hardest hit by the coronavirus, but as time went on, lockdown measures helped conditions improve. Now, new COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in the West and the South, as seen in the bottom of the graph.

Here's a similar visualization from Reddit user jawsem17 using the same data set, which also includes coronavirus deaths over time.

