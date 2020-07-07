THE FOOTPRINT OF COVID-19

How can you visualize the scale of the death toll of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States?

Artist Ben Grosser found that it would take approximately 44 9/11 Memorials, which equals ~3,000 deaths each, to correspond to the full scope of deaths in the country from the virus. "I copied the memorial's footprint and pasted it over other blocks in Manhattan until it equaled the US COVID-19 death total," Grosser explained in an email to Digg.


