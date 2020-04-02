The Countries With The Most Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Per Capita From January To April, Visualized
Since originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every country in the world — but some countries have been hit considerably harder than others.
Robert Rohde, a physicist from Berkeley Earth, a non-profit dedicated to data analysis for climate science, scoured through the numbers from John Hopkins University and created an animated bar chart that demonstrates the countries with the highest confirmed coronavirus cases per capita from January through April:
[Via Twitter]