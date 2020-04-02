Since originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every country in the world — but some countries have been hit considerably harder than others.

Robert Rohde, a physicist from Berkeley Earth, a non-profit dedicated to data analysis for climate science, scoured through the numbers from John Hopkins University and created an animated bar chart that demonstrates the countries with the highest confirmed coronavirus cases per capita from January through April:

Updated bar chart animation showing the per capita changes in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by country.



Though the pandemic started in Asia, there is no longer any East Asian or Southeast Asian country in the top 20 by number of confirmed cases per capita. pic.twitter.com/eoWWYzYBuc — Robert Rohde (@RARohde) April 2, 2020

[Via Twitter]