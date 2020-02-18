GET OUT OF MY DREAMS, GET INTO MY CAR

After you drive a car off the dealership lot, the vehicle tends to immediately lose value — but some depreciate much faster than others.

Redditor u/MiroJovic, using data from automotive research company ISeeCars.com, put together a graph of the worst money-losing cars on the market. See the full-sized image here:

Luxury sedans are clearly the biggest money losers and BMW leads (trails?) the pack, with its flagship 7 Series losing nearly 45% its value after just one year.

Conversely, according to ISeeCars.com, the Tesla Model 3 is the market leader in value retention, barely losing any value after a year, with a staggering 5.5 percent difference (about $2,500).



[Via Reddit]