The CDC says that stopping the spread of the coronavirus comes down to effectively washing your hands with soap and for at least 20 seconds. But 20 seconds can be hard to gauge. So how can folks get the timing right? The cliché recommendation is to sing "Happy Birthday," but that risks boring you so much you rush the job.

So Seattle-based science journalist Jen Monnier took to Twitter to suggest other effective songs with 20-second-ish choruses to sing in your head while going to town on your hands. Once Monnier got the ball rolling, other people chimed in with their own suggestions.

You're supposed to wash your hands for 20 sec, which is the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. But I'm tired of singing Happy Birthday and you probably are too, so I've done the very important public service of compiling other songs with roughly 20 sec choruses to sing: — Jen Monnier (@JenMonnier) March 2, 2020

1. Love on Top (Beyonce)https://t.co/7ax4Ya172v — Jen Monnier (@JenMonnier) March 2, 2020

"Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees has a chorus that is 24 seconds long, and ALSO doubles as the cadence for doing CPR massage. One song, two vital health uses! — Tom Forsyth (@tom_forsyth) March 2, 2020

If you sing "It's a Small World" you will NEVER stop washing your hands.

Ever.

Pro: You will probably not get coronavirus.

Con: You are eternally cursed and must also pay royalties to The Mouse. — Matt ☠️ Skywalker (@MIB1188) March 2, 2020

just wanted to add one more — https://t.co/OWlvOoM0fu — Supersnazz Carlson (@scottythered) March 2, 2020

Try a few and see what works for you.



[Via Twitter]