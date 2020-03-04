The Best Songs To Sing To Make Sure You're Washing Your Hands Long Enough
The CDC says that stopping the spread of the coronavirus comes down to effectively washing your hands with soap and for at least 20 seconds. But 20 seconds can be hard to gauge. So how can folks get the timing right? The cliché recommendation is to sing "Happy Birthday," but that risks boring you so much you rush the job.
So Seattle-based science journalist Jen Monnier took to Twitter to suggest other effective songs with 20-second-ish choruses to sing in your head while going to town on your hands. Once Monnier got the ball rolling, other people chimed in with their own suggestions.
Try a few and see what works for you.
