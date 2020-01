A view of the roadside in New South Wales shows us the disastrous effects the fires have had on the animals in the region.

A shocking video of dead animals strewn across a roadside in New South Wales killed in the #AustralianBushfire .



At least 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles are likely to have died in the state alone since September. Devastating.



A professor at the University Of Sydney has estimated that 480 million animals have been affected since September 2019.