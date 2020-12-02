Other Cars Stopped For The Ambulance. This Tesla Driver Just Blew Right Past It
It's hard to tell whether this was a fault made by the car's self-driving feature or human error, but either way, it was dangerous.

Someone posed a question on r/AskReddit asking what popular sayings are "actually bullsh*t." Here are our favorite responses.
Tech journalists love to trash the Touch Bar, and I don't get it. It's super useful, offering more utility than the function keys it replaced. Let me make my case.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
According to doctors, here are 10 possible reasons why you're feeling cold all the time, including anemia, vitamin deficiency, diabetes, aging and more.
The Georgia Republican's stock trades have far outpaced those of his Senate colleagues and have included a range of companies within his Senate committees' oversight, an analysis shows.
They think we are technology whizzes. We really are not.
For years, Alfonso Ribeiro couldn't escape the shadow of his most iconic character, Carlton Banks. But pure, unfettered joy like his can be restrained for only so long.
Fences have major, sometimes deadly, effects on land and wildlife around the world that are rarely measured.
She doesn't need too much for Christmas, just an apple pie and some oranges.
So this is what healthcare could look like if it weren't a giant mess.
The Natural History Museum in London is inviting the public to participate in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition by voting for the People's Choice Award winner. Here are a few of our favorite finalists.
And yet Kristi Noem continues to downplay the virus, refuse a mask mandate, and ignore the terrible price her state is paying.
It has nothing to do with Catherine O'Hara, Donald Trump, or sequels.
It's a story of director versus screenwriter, legend versus fact — and it's the foundation of David Fincher's latest film, 'Mank.'
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
From hours-long tantra sessions to a worshipful, open celebration of the clit, Sting's sex life set new standards for male sexuality. But has he finally found release?
Shelli Taylor had been an executive for Planet Fitness and Starbucks, and Alamo's founder, Tim League, recruited and hired her before the pandemic to manage growth and expansion. Instead, she found herself confronting a crisis.
Among Us would have looked fantastic on the handheld platform.
There's a lot of material to work with.
Hannah Vivenette got a disturbing surprise while recording a video for TikTok.
"End chef culture already. Take care of the people who actually make and serve the food you breathlessly 'gram."
I've helped build nearly 250 memorials for dead cyclists. Here's what it's taught me about what it means to ride a bike.
Why is racing fuel so much more expensive than basic gasoline?
The small biotech's promising coronavirus vaccine candidate is only half of the reason.
Homeowners in the Seattle suburbs have been getting disturbing visits from members of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement.
Everyone knows the difference in zeroes between a billion and million but when it's laid out using equal installments the magnitude jumps out.
More diversity is great! Let's just not forget the actual positions and job responsibilities and histories of these people.
This Amazon deliveryman ran for his life after being pursued by a mob of angry chickens.
In her memoir, Katherine May suggests that retreating from the world in the coldest months has its benefits.
The shape of passenger airplanes has remained largely the same since the 1950s. Now radically new designs are promising to turn the aviation industry greener — finally.
Guitarist Zahra P went full sicko mode and let her fingers and guitar do the talking.
We reached out to a number of historians of science for their take on the biggest scientific fraud of the last half-century.
Despite being the picture of an ultra-modern city, ancient superstitions still play an everyday role in people's lives in Hong Kong.
Here's why PVC cement, which is not technically glue, spins when you drop it in water.
It might seem unbelievable given that the "Christmas creep" now begins before Halloween, but the true Christmas season actually starts on Christmas Day itself. That's right: December 25 marks the official start of the 12 days of Christmas, the Christian tradition that shares its name with a relentlessly stick-in-your-head Christmas carol.
The McRib and its 28 ingredients are back yet again.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
The former mayor's fevered efforts to overturn the election results may be about self-preservation more than anything else.
Both teams want to know when — or how often — the virus passed from animals to people. But the trail may have gone cold, and the search has gotten political.
Brad Parscale reflects on the mistakes that Donald Trump made on the 2020 presidential election campaign.
Charles Barry became the poster child for the fight to repeal bail reform. But some criminal justice advocates say his case illustrates the system's failure to address problems that could have kept him out of jail.
The president wants Congress to repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a provision that provides legal protection for tech companies.
2020 came for everybody, even Batman. Actor Jeff Ward brings attention to the Motion Picture Television Fund's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
A CDC advisory panel will decide on its recommendations on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what we expect, along with answers to other questions about the new shot.
A drone sighting caused the Gatwick airport to close for two days in 2018, but despite a lengthy police investigation, no culprit was ever found. So what exactly did people see in the Sussex sky?