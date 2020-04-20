Teens Are Completed Flabbergasted By The Challenge To Dial A Rotary Phone
You'd think it wouldn't be this hard. You would be wrong.
You'd think it wouldn't be this hard. You would be wrong.
Far more people have died over the past month than have been officially reported, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows.
My favorite moment between us was a small prank in which I gave [Cruise] an extremely expensive bottle of champagne but placed it in the middle of a giant field and made him follow scavenger-hunt-style clues to find it.
Facebook and the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center have teamed up to track the prevalence of COVID-19 and flu symptoms around the country.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
The cheeky charm of Netflix's reality dating show "Too Hot to Handle" all comes from narrator Desiree Burch, who is never onscreen but cracks jokes like she's binge-watching alongside viewers at home.
The US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge.
This is the best meet-cute ever.
The Ocala Drive-In box office in Florida accounted for the entire domestic box office this past weekend, as movie theaters remain closed amid the pandemic.
Is mom still making do with some janky tech or an ugly accessory? Here's a good opportunity to give her something for Mother's Day that she'll actually use day-in and day-out.
After wrestling with the dog, the leopard was finally scared off by the sounds of a passing car.
From "feeding" the dead with fried dough in Kyrgyzstan to the sweet solace of Amish funeral pie, we use food to process our own grief and to acknowledge the grief of others.
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
As people everywhere cancel events and big cut-flower orders, the ripples reach into Dutch auction halls and Kenyan rose fields.
The president cited the need to protect jobs in light of "the attack from the Invisible Enemy," a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
There are still not enough Americans being tested for COVID-19, but there are now many, many ways to be tested. But there are now 57 different tests that have been granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration and more than 190 laboratories are conducting them.
Jonathan lost his job in America. Daniel isn't working in Germany. Their governments are handling things completely differently.
Alyson McClaran said one of the anti-lockdown protesters pushed his car against a man in scrubs who was peacefully blocking protesters in Denver.
The findings have huge implications for everyday life on a labor and delivery unit, as well as potential broader implications.
Oil prices crashed to new lows on Monday amid the pandemic. Here's what happened when Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway tried to buy a barrel back in 2015.
Not everyone has a close brush of death and then walks it off as if there's nothing to it.
Doctors say a woman's silicone breast implants deflected what could have been a fatal bullet, stopping it from reaching her heart. Amazingly, this is not the first time such a thing has been reported in the medical literature.
To create a giant Go-Kart he could potentially sit on and steer, engineer Matt Denton 3D-printed LEGO parts 8.3 times larger than a real LEGO car.
"Fomalhaut b" was detected in 2004 but by 2014 it disappeared. How? Scientists think it might not have been a planet at all.
John Sipher, former member of the CIA's National Clandestine Service, talks about what it's like to be trailed by a KGB agent in Russia.
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
Recently, and not for the first time, the comedian's public persona has appeared to be at odds with her private actions.
The rent was due on April 1 and these tenants have no intention of paying it — not now, not ever.
Is Zoom behind the coronavirus lockdowns? Trump has a theory.
As new cases and deaths continue to decline, the governor said he wants to use the opportunity to make New York a better place when it does re-open.
IKEA decided to release its Swedish meatball recipe for home cooks to make during coronavirus quarantine. Here are the ingredients and directions.
Seasons No. 2 and No. 3 in SB Nation's quest to win a national title with Western Illinois in "College Hoops 2K8"
Over the last four weeks, more than 22 million people have filed jobless claims filed because of COVID-19. Here's how that compares to the numbers of other historical job losses over the past few decades.
Just because the cat is smaller doesn't mean that the dog has the upper hand in the relationship.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
Where America had the Wright Brothers and their powered flight in 1903, our British pals celebrate Horatio Phillips and his imaginatively-named Flying Machine of 1907.
A single owner put less than 15,000 miles on this rare collectible before tucking it away somewhere in Indiana.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
"The very rich," F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, "are different from you and me." Rarely has that statement been so glaringly clear, as the self-isolation strategies of the ultrawealthy are revealed by the coronavirus pandemic.
After 20 years of long-distance competition, I ran my fastest. All it took was tech, training and a new understanding of my life.
A Russian man tried to scare a mouse but ended up getting the tables turned on him.
For 311's 30th anniversary, the band took over the Park MGM in Las Vegas, playing 102 songs over three nights with no repeats. Our writer went to the desert on the eve of a pandemic to meet the superfans of America's most positive band — and figure out why he stopped loving them.
The military's toughest training challenges have a lot in common with outdoor sufferfests like the Barkley Marathons and the Leadville Trail 100: you have to be fit and motivated to make the starting line, but your mind and spirit are what carry you to the end.
What happens when you combine the famously high speeds of the German autobahn with the reduced traffic caused by the coronavirus lockdown?
The IRS enlisted TurboTax's help to deliver stimulus checks. It could cost you.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
Zai sticks in your mind like a celebrity — a live-action anime heroine, an Instagram avatar come to life — except she's not. She's not even close. And the more time you spend with her, the mystery of why only deepens.