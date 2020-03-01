Take A Wrong-Way Exit Off The Highway? Don't Worry, Just Drive Through Till You're Back On Track Like This Driver
You could back up, turn around and take the correct route — or just save time and drive through oncoming traffic.
[Via Reddit]
I was unusually devoted to an eco-friendly brand of toilet paper. When it disappeared from the market, I had to know why.
Joey, an Atlantic White-Spotted Octopus, is a sight to behold.
The 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is suspending his campaign.
What could possibly go wrong?
The first reported US Covid-19 death comes as 800 new cases were confirmed in South Korea.
The senator might end Super Tuesday having not won a single of the 18 states that have voted. But she insists she's not going anywhere.
We thought sheep were pretty chill animals. Turns out they can be very much the opposite of that when they're in the mood to butt heads.
Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey is at risk of losing his job after a powerful investor is pushing for change.
A few glimpses into the landscape of Maryland and some of the animals and people calling it home.
Andy Rehfeldt took the heavy metal guitars from Black Sabbath's "Into The Void" and added ABBA's vocals from "Take A Chance On Me."
Venture capital arrives for psychedelics.
The violence raged across the north-east of India's capital for four days as mosques were set alight, Muslims were burned alive in their homes or dragged out into the streets and lynched.
"Azul" by Plan B Games is fun to play, but the aesthetics are what set it apart from other games. Everything about it is vibrant, warm and absolutely lovely to look at.
The biggest day of the primary season began in the mid-to-late 1980s when Southern Democrats pushed their states to move up to try to stop whom they saw as liberal candidates who couldn't win.
"I raise a glass of Two Buck Chuck in your honor."
Mr. Bobby Cat is as chill as a cucumber watching his favorite cartoons in a comfy chair.
Turnout for the 2020 primary is on track to match — or even best — 2008's record, setting the stage for a strong Super Tuesday.
For decades it has been the dominant metaphor in neuroscience. But could this idea have been leading us astray all along?
With extraordinarily patience, Ben Krasnow demonstrates how carbon nanotubes self-align into a thread.
The Super Tuesday state is the former New York mayor's best shot at primary delegates — and he knows it
A woman writes on the relationship between immigrants and the stigma of mental illness.
Before "Friends," "General Hospital" ruled the airwaves.
Supermarkets are evolving in the age of algorithms and apps.
"President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don't believe in science," Bennett's Pence said. "I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith."
The Justice Department promises it won't abuse a law criminalizing immigration advocacy.
Wearing his dad's coat, Maccabee Montandon writes, gave him a better sense of who the man was.
"This next one was shared by rapper Ice-T!"
After weeks of inexplicable dimming, the star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion is perking back up, suggesting that it won't go supernova anytime soon.
I am once again asking for… a frog.
Andy Gavin explains how he was able to hack the Sony Playstation's built-in code libraries to their bone to maximize the available memory.
Yutu 2 keeps showing us things we've never seen before.
No, you can't really "dig to China." But what if you could ride the "gravity train" through the center of the Earth to the opposite side?
A flag fan asked every country if they would send them a flag. Here were their responses.
The profound loneliness of New York subway platforms, vintage scenes of life at an American summer camp and other best photos of the week.
Former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday surged to a strong victory in the South Carolina primary, CNN projects, revitalizing a stalled presidential bid and establishing himself as the main moderate rival to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.
After Bayern fans twice unfurled banners that crudely insulted Hoffenheim financial backer Dietmar Hopp, the players first stopped playing and then spent the rest of the match time juggling the ball to each other.
Washington state reported on Saturday the first death in the U.S. from the new coronavirus, the first health care worker to be infected with the disease, and most worrying, the first known outbreak in a long-term care facility.
Student workers at Grinnell College, in Iowa, are part of a wave of young people who have organized in sectors with little or no tradition of unions.
Time to lay waste to that 2010s fad toy.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
And we're largely ignoring it.
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer did a little twerking onstage with Juvenile during a performance of "Back That Azz Up" during a campaign stop in South Carolina.
Satellite images have shown a dramatic decline in pollution levels over China, which is "at least partly" due to an economic slowdown prompted by the coronavirus, NASA says.
"Equal parts gourmet shop, discount warehouse and Tiki trading post," his stores caught on in Southern California and, eventually, beyond.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
A person has died in Washington state of COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.
Japanese censorship forced ahegao into the world, and it's become a global internet phenomenon.
Jason Fenske takes a spin in a Subaru equipped with two different tire types and sees which ones perform better on slippery roads.