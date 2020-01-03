Syracuse Women's Basketball Team Runs A Slick Out Of Bounds Play With 0.8 Seconds Left To Score Game-Winner
A well-set pick and a perfectly thrown pass were all Syracuse needed to beat undefeated Florida State on Thursday night:
[Via Twitter]
[Via Twitter]
On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. What happens now?
AT&T's EO Personal Communicator was going to change everything. Too bad nobody cared.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
The chip's complex design was generated by a computer. "If you look at the design, no human engineer would have come up with it."
For the week of December 30th, we have some 2020 memes, the Pope's slap, and Adam Sandler winning.
Sometimes the most ingenious design is the one hiding in plain sight.
Nearly ten years ago, Google shipped an unassuming, totally unbranded laptop to a large group of journalists and tech enthusiasts as part of a 60,000 unit pilot program.
There's a pretty little part of South West London where dead people fall from the sky. It's a perfectly charming area. The bodies don't fall on it all the time, of course, only more frequently than one might have obvious reason to suspect.
A well-set pick and a perfectly thrown pass were all Syracuse needed to beat undefeated Florida State on Thursday night.
The S-Pod is like a traditional Segway that you can sit in. Instead of leaning to move, though, it's controlled by a small joystick.
In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.
Online application forms is where all job aspirations go to die.
The city is home to a land rush of "collab houses," where the content creators are getting younger and younger.
YouTuber WhistlinDiesel make Adam and Jamie look like fools by attaching square wheels to his truck, proving they can dig in and get better traction.
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
The huge magnetic filaments were clearly detected in the halo of the Whale Galaxy, marking a first for astronomers.
In 2020, this is what to expect in the world of consumer tech: the best stuff is going to get more powerful and more premium.
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
As expected, everything about the Yō no Ie House is muted. Pale wood floors and white walls create a soothing atmosphere. It's just the type of house that would be perfect for new, discerning home owners on a budget. Unfortunately, the Yō no Ie House is only available in Japan for now, selling for $160,000.
The three-headed baby is going to haunt us in our dreams.
Stories abound of women who have dieted alongside a man, only to see his fat melt away — while they struggle to change the number on the scale. What's the deal?
Robin Williams's daughter Zelda Williams tried out the Instagram filter that tells you which Disney character you are and got a delightful surprise.
Decades after federal regulations banned the use of the deadly metal in paint, gasoline, and plumbing, the effects of lead continue to be felt across America's cities.
A wave of startups wants to make brain-computer interfaces accessible without needing surgery. Just strap on the device and think.
Moving the Corvette's engine could finally earn a classic car the credit it deserves.
From the Amiga 500, Atari ST, IBM PC, Super Nintendo, up to the Sega Genesis, I attempted to discover how "Another World" was implemented. I found an environment made rich by its diversity where the now ubiquitous CPU/GPU did not exist yet. In the process, I discovered the untold stories of seemingly impossible problems heroically solved by lone programmers.
Jason Fenske does the math on the Porsche Taycan, the company's first full-electric sports car — and finds it likely is faster than the Tesla Model S.
From the pretty accurate to the creepy and scary, these eight visions show just how people in the past saw the future.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
The rocky island of Redonda, once stripped of its flora and fauna by invasive species, makes an astonishingly quick comeback. What's the secret to its recovery?
My fantasy was to escape from the corporate grind. After a taste of freedom and months of hare-brained schemes, I begged to be captured again.
An atom is so small that if you reimagined an atom to be the size of a tennis ball, the width of a penny would be the size of Earth.
There is not a square-inch of earth that has not been photographed and mapped by satellites today. These spying eyes, flying hundreds of miles above the earth's surface are capable of imaging the entire earth many times over in a single day. Arriving at this level of technological brilliance was no small matter.
A magpie in Australia was caught on camera imitating the sound of sirens after hearing so many fire trucks respond to the bushfires.
Unlike the real world tool it represents, the emoji's job is to convey the idea, especially at small sizes. It doesn't need to be able to swing or cut things. Nevertheless, let's judge them on that irrelevant criterion.
On Reddit, any kind of fandom can find a community — even those dedicated to hate-loving a sportswriter.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
The company's motto used to be "Don't be evil." Things have changed.
I'm a former smoker who misses the idleness and so-called social benefits of smoking.
A&E's YouTube channel just uploaded this "stunt" from an old episode of "Criss Angel: Mindfreak" of Angel jumping into a locked cage over the Grand Canyon and… are we supposed to think this is real?
In the centre of bustling and busy Barcelona there is unusual quiet: just the babble of children playing in a small playground and the sound of the birds.
U-Haul said it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in the 21 states where companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions.
Just one of the many perils we face eating out.
The code was awful in ways that were entirely new to me but, despite the best efforts of the architecture team, we managed to gradually improve things. But there were still lots of problems, and some of them began to impact the business plan.