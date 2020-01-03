THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE

· Updated:

A well-set pick and a perfectly thrown pass were all Syracuse needed to beat undefeated Florida State on Thursday night:


[Via Twitter]

DEATH FROM ABOVE

macleans.ca

There's a pretty little part of South West London where dead people fall from the sky. It's a perfectly charming area. The bodies don't fall on it all the time, of course, only more frequently than one might have obvious reason to suspect.

LOST IN THE SNOW

5 diggs bbc.co.uk

In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.

PREPPED FOR ANYTHING

curbed.com

As expected, everything about the Yō no Ie House is muted. Pale wood floors and white walls create a soothing atmosphere. It's just the type of house that would be perfect for new, discerning home owners on a budget. Unfortunately, the Yō no Ie House is only available in Japan for now, selling for $160,000.

'LIKE THE SKIN OF THE URBAN LANDSCAPE'

3 diggs citylab.com

Decades after federal regulations banned the use of the deadly metal in paint, gasoline, and plumbing, the effects of lead continue to be felt across America's cities.

GAMING THE SYSTEM

2 diggs fabiensanglard.net

From the Amiga 500, Atari ST, IBM PC, Super Nintendo, up to the Sega Genesis, I attempted to discover how "Another World" was implemented. I found an environment made rich by its diversity where the now ubiquitous CPU/GPU did not exist yet. In the process, I discovered the untold stories of seemingly impossible problems heroically solved by lone programmers.

PRIVATE EYES

amusingplanet.com

There is not a square-inch of earth that has not been photographed and mapped by satellites today. These spying eyes, flying hundreds of miles above the earth's surface are capable of imaging the entire earth many times over in a single day. Arriving at this level of technological brilliance was no small matter.