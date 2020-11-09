This Final Lap Of A Super Trucks Championship Race Is Bonkers To Watch
This is the final lap during the 2016 Gold Coast Race 3 that helped Sheldon Creed seal his championship.
[Via Facebook]
With The Strand facing an unclear future, tensions between the owner and her staff are running high.
What is life but a series of lessons learned and wisdom shared?
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
A far-ranging conversation with the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist on pandemic life, making music, his new box set, and, yes, his sweatpants.
In 2020, as a viral plague and corrosive politics converged, there was no time and little inclination to celebrate democracy — there was just partisan bile, and a mounting roll of the sick and the dead.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
Magic mushrooms and other hallucinogenic drugs can help ease depression, anxiety, and addiction. The surprise? Those results are often even better when trip takers have a spiritual encounter.
"Deepfakes" are cute tricks — but they could change pop for ever.
Dr. Jill Biden posted a picture of her and Joe Biden celebrating the election victory on Saturday, and some eagle-eyed users spotted what seems to be a message to Donald Trump on Biden's baseball cap.
Physicians have seen this recovery symptom before, but they still don't know why so many coronavirus survivors are being affected.
Bulk up the storage on your device, and take more pictures, watch more movies, and download more games. Right now, a 256GB micro SD card from Samsung is only $29.99.
Of all the John Cage covers, this is one we least expected.
Jack Ma had some eyebrow-raising words for Chinese regulators, but they should probably be listening to him instead of dressing him down.
We'll crush that bridge when we get to it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control," Bill Gates tweeted shortly after Joe Biden was projected as the winner by the Associated Press on Saturday.
"You ever get so high, you, like watch the credits?"
In the Trump years, the New York Times became less dispassionate and more crusading, sparking a raw debate over the paper's future.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday over the future of the Affordable Care Act — the third time in eight years the ACA has been on the brink of life or death at the high court.
The parenting vibes are very different on the two coasts.
Since you can't say, "I like eating and being able to pay my rent," you'll need to understand what type of company you're applying to.
From trying to bend the iPhone to pouring lava on it, here are some of most ridiculous durability tests people have done.
In 2020, it is hard to just to go to the grocery store without inadvertently surrendering 40 or 50 highly personal data-points on the walk over. Go ahead, delete your Facebook — it makes no difference.
A cylinder left in ice by a ship called "50 Years of Victory" travelled 2,300 miles to county Donegal.
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
In the right hands, conspiracy theory-inspired movies tap into a deeper sense of unease and distrust. They can also feed into it.
For a show that in recent years has leaned heavily on very current pop, hip-hop, R&B and alternative, it's a head-spinning shift of genre and generations. What's going on?
"Events? Why would we do events?"
Christopher Nolan's latest film comes to digital and Blu-ray on December 15.
This year's winners showcased an expanded worldview, but also one really unexpected trend.
"I don't trust this green fellow one bit."
The wealthy have made peace with the election! Bankers are practicing positive thinking! The stock market is a living thing, and it is happy!
Pfizer announced positive early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial, cementing the lead in a frenzied global race that has unfolded at record-breaking speed.
We've often heard about microwaves interfering with WiFi signals, but here you can see it firsthand.
"If someone is from the Amazon," says Evgenia Fotiou, an anthropologist who studies Western ayahuasca usage, "they bring some legitimacy" to an ayahuasca ritual.
"I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said.
The Lock Picking Lawyer is given a formidable challenge by a fan. Can he pick this high-tech lock?
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
We love it when books have in-world maps included, and this collection of them is something we desperately want to revisit.
Though not so much "open" as "rip apart."
It helps folks who don't feel like choosing a show.
Trump had a plan to to disrupt the vote. Here's why it didn't work.
Players from the NY Giants and Washington Football team fumbled and fumbled and fumbled.
Sure it's gross, but human mastery over its chemistry allowed the success of agriculture — and the rise of civilization.
Most efforts to take on climate change have focused on power plants, cars and factories. Food has always been an afterthought. Here's why that's dangerous.
Julie Nolke's magic mirror has a sick premonition about her personal life.