Straight Men Share The Most Absurd Things They've Been Told Not To Do Because It Was 'Gay'

FELLAS, IS IT GAY TO EXIST?

Straight male readers, stop whatever you're doing right now: it's probably gay.

On Reddit yesterday, someone posted the question, "Straight men of Reddit, what is the strangest thing you have been told not to do because 'that's gay'?" The replies flooded in, and we have a verdict: everything's gay. (If you're on Twitter, you probably already knew this.)

Sometimes it's about the little things:

Sometimes friendship of all stripes is gay:

But the real galaxy brain take: having a straight relationship? Fellas, that's gay.

[Reddit]