If you've decided that you're going to try to record more and take better care to remember your adventures in 2020, you'll need something to write in. These notebooks and journals can help you indulge your inner Hemingway — and they're all on sale now.

MSRP: $39

Sale Price: $35.10 (10% off)

These beautiful, handmade journals from Soothi feature an elegant design and hand-stitched leather to give them a classic, literary feel. Made with recycled cotton paper and created with travel in mind, these journals will be great allies on your next adventure.

MSRP: $69

Sale Price: 44.99 (34% off)

This enormous notebook uses full-size A4 vellum paper for an unparalleled writing experience, allowing you to completely illustrate your thoughts — literally.

MSRP: $30

Sale Price: $21.99

Price Drop: $17.99 (40% off)

The Mindful Notebook was designed to help you take note of life's most precious moments. With little reminders to stay mindful and reassuring tips sprinkled throughout, this notebook looks after you just as you look after it.

MSRP: $59.98

Sale Price: $54.99 (8% off)

Prefer to adventure beyond this world? This incredible notebook pairs with the NASA AR app to help you explore our solar system as you jot down your adventures.

MSRP: $37.77

Sale Price: $32.77

Price Drop: $23.99 (36% off)

This Amazon best-seller is rooted in behavioral science and designed with curated tools, inspiration, and guidance to help you overcome challenges in your life by building an effective meditation practice.

MSRP: $92

Sale Price: $65 (29% off)

Take your notes the eco-friendly way with RockBooks. These notebooks are smooth, tear-resistant, waterproof, and mothproof, and they're easy to erase after you've written down everything you need.

MSRP: $40

Sale Price: $29.99 (25% off)

When you write something truly genius, you can't risk it being destroyed. Instead, back it up! The Rocketbook Everlast pairs with all of your favorite cloud services so you can send handwritten notes directly to a cloud backup. You won't even know you aren't writing on paper.

MSRP: $35.99

Sale Price: $27.99 (22% off)

The Rocketbook Wave looks and feels like a regular notebook but when you're done taking notes, you can export them to the cloud and then put the notebook in the microwave to clear the pages. (It doesn't last quite as long as the Everlast, hence the name.)

MSRP: $49

Sale Price: $36 (26% off)

Kill two resolutions with one stone with this exercise-centric journal. It's like having a personal trainer, with 12 weeks of complete, guided workouts included plus space to take notes as you go.

MSRP: $37.77

Sale Price: $24 (36% off)

If your first priority for the new year is improving your diet, this research-based journal/coach will help. It's a hardcover sidekick for planning and tracking your health goals.

Prices are subject to change.

Post provided by StackCommerce. Written by Nick Perry.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.