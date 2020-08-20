BALL'S IN OUR COURT

Sometimes the most readily-available materials at hand help make the best shorts.

CRAZIEST VIDEO I'VE EVER ATTEMPTED!!! 😭😭😱😱 w/ @houseofhighlights It would mean the world to me if y'all sent this to 3 friends, or more! 🙌🙏 . (This video literally took us 2 WHOLE days to figure out how to make everything work with the sun constantly evaporating the water and then making the outlining to look good! I also bought a pressure washer to clean the whole car port to give a stronger contrast between the color of the water and the dry concrete! Shoutout to @tridakk who helped through this whole video!!) . . #savage #worldstar #lol #haha #crazy #wild #funny #comedy #boys #video #videos #meme #memes #dankmemes #memesdaily #memes😂 #help #quarantine #time #chaos #tiktok #random #art #wow #why #basketball #trend #trending #tiktokmemes #timelapse

Peter Meehan's transgressive vision helped redefine food media with the groundbreaking Lucky Peach, and later transformed the LA Times's food coverage. But that vision came with a toxic management style characterized by intimidation, a barrage of sexualized commentary, and explosive anger, according to two dozen current and former staffers.

