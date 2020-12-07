Steve Kornacki Is Back As A Live TV Analyst, This Time For The NFL
The numbers Guru is back and so is the touchscreen.
[Via Twitter]
A growing group of lawyers are uncovering, navigating and fighting the automated systems that deny the poor from housing, jobs and basic services.
In 2020, Venmoing total strangers in need became a radical act of support — and trust.
The Fox News host had no time for the Secretary of Health and Human Services refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as the President-elect.
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
A charismatic pastor helped build a megachurch favored by star athletes and entertainers — until some temptations became too much to resist.
The company's star ethics researcher highlighted the risks of large language models, which are key to Google's business.
"Senator Perdue, I suppose, doesn't feel he can handle himself in debate, or perhaps is concerned he may incriminate himself in debate," Ossoff said.
A new system helps architects design buildings with factory-produced parts — making them cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.
Doug Emhoff, Second-Gentleman-Elect, grew up in this building at 1480 Ocean Avenue in Midwood, Brooklyn.
Author Eric Schlosser and filmmaker Robert Kenner on the nuclear-missile accident that could have killed millions.
City transportation ecosystems are suddenly getting more diverse, creating an opportunity to (finally) rethink the car.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
In America, Christmas trees are a multibillion-dollar business. But who's making the money?
"If the show did that today, they'd use a puppet or a kid in a fuzzy suit, for safety. But back then they used a real, male, adult. chimpanzee."
Language diversity within the AAPI community means misinformation is difficult to track.
What is lost when houses become fortresses against fires, floods, and disease?
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Yes, Jesse Morgan's there too.
Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump announced.
As winter turned to spring, the coronavirus hit a corner of Queens harder than almost anywhere else in the United States.
Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous area in the Caucasus region, has been the center of a battle between the two nations that escalated in September 2020 into a full blown war.
They've been discovered at Roman-era sites, but no one knows what they're for.
Bill Hader did hundreds of impressions on "Saturday Night Live," but he'll never forget the time the show made him sick.
Test your knowledge on some of the topics from American history and government that prospective new citizens have to answer.
Dubbed the "millionaire's tax," the one-off levy will fund relief measures and health supplies.
"Seinfeld" created humor that was relatable across the board. It made itself the joke. Nerdstalgic breaks down "The Contest" episode to prove the point.
Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.
Hikers stumbled upon yet another monolith during a morning walk. Other monoliths have been spotted in the US and Romania.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news.
Millions of EVs will soon hit the road, but the world isn't ready for their old batteries. A crop of startups wants to crack this billion-dollar problem.
A Las Vegas fertility specialist impregnated patients with his sperm without their consent. HBO's "Baby God" introduces us to the adult children who never knew their dad.
Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 finds his inner peace with Metallica.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
No, it's not the one who let a dog play.
Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) receives a series of Christmas letters from an insistent man (Pete Davidson)
The provinces are home to the elusive yılkı horse, a living reminder of the rich equine history that has long stretched across Central Anatolia.
Also featuring photos of abandoned Italian villas and pictures showcasing the magic of everyday life.
An extraordinary chain reaction but we'd hate to be the person to clean it all up.
President Donald Trump on Saturday called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, pushing him to convince state legislators to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.
On the same day 1,007 Americans died from the highly contagious virus ravaging the nation, parents sent their children in sashes and sequins to a massive indoor event.
Everyone's a gangsta until the gate opens.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
The team built an interactive tool that can generate expressive letterforms, simulating the mycelium growth found in fungi to allow the characters to naturally grow and mutate.
You can tell if it's a woman from Boston going on a date versus a woman from New York City or Chicago from just the way the conversation goes.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
Two years before she'd become the breakout star of the clown show Rudy Giuliani brought to Lansing this week, Mellissa Carone was sending her then-boyfriend's ex-wife graphic videos of the two of them having sex.
Former President Obama prefers New York-style pizza over Chicago deep dish and makes other strong pronouncements.