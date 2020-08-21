SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD

· Updated:

Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon, who was arrested and charged on Thursday for defrauding "We Build the Wall" campaign donors, was caught on tape making what some are characterizing as an admission. The fundraising campaign sought to privately finance the construction of parts of the wall along the Mexico-US border.

A staffer from Media Matters for America went back through archival footage of a June 2019 "Wall-A-Thon" and found a startling statement by Bannon.

"We're on the million-dollar yacht of Brian Kolfage," Bannon quipped. "He took all that money from Build the Wall."


[Via Twitter]

