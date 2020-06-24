Former National Security Advisor John Bolton appeared on "The Late Show" on Tuesday night to discuss his book "The Room Where It Happened," his insider account of working in the Trump Administration and host Stephen Colbert really took him to the woodshed for his blind faith in the president.

Bolton defended voting for Trump in 2016 by saying "We at least have to try it out." "Having experienced 17 months of working with him, I can't in good conscience do that again," Bolton explained.

"How did you not know beforehand that he was just callow?" Colbert asked.

"Because I couldn't believe it was that bad," Bolton answered.

"But you're an international negotiator!" Colbert said incredulously. "How could you be naive? You've dealt with the worst people in the world."

Watch the four-part interview below: