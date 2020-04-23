With a record 26 million Americans filing for unemployment amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are bearing the brunt harder than others.

The data visualization team at Yahoo Finance took a look at the average weekly jobless claims from the US Department of Labor and created a heat map, showing the magnitude of the spike in unemployment claims across the United States. The infographic reveals that Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Indiana and New Hampshire had the highest surges, with a 4,000%+ increase in unemployment claims compared to before the shutdowns. See the full-sized map here.

Coronavirus job losses hit these 5 states the hardest https://t.co/8Ss6f01t9O by @zGuz pic.twitter.com/m0R5UpZggm — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) April 23, 2020



