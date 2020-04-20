Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Oil prices crashed to new lows on Monday amid the pandemic. Here's what happened when Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway tried to buy a barrel back in 2015.
Recently, and not for the first time, the comedian's public persona has appeared to be at odds with her private actions.
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
Unemployment has skyrocketed, but so has the size of the city's volunteer pool and the number of people fostering animals. One month into the shutdown, the city is as complex as it ever was.
"The very rich," F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, "are different from you and me." Rarely has that statement been so glaringly clear, as the self-isolation strategies of the ultrawealthy are revealed by the coronavirus pandemic.
At one point, a police officer proclaimed it "a stand-off."
Daylight, natural ventilation and unfinished wood surfaces can all reduce the abundance of harmful pathogens.
The military's toughest training challenges have a lot in common with outdoor sufferfests like the Barkley Marathons and the Leadville Trail 100: you have to be fit and motivated to make the starting line, but your mind and spirit are what carry you to the end.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
Zai sticks in your mind like a celebrity — a live-action anime heroine, an Instagram avatar come to life — except she's not. She's not even close. And the more time you spend with her, the mystery of why only deepens.
Your phone is riddled with germs. Clean it up and prevent the spread of germs with this clever UV-cleaning tool. Plus, it charges your phone while you're disinfecting it. Right now, it's 15 percent off at just $37.99.
What happens when you combine the famously high speeds of the German autobahn with the reduced traffic caused by the coronavirus lockdown?
Your roommate is rustling around in the kitchen, your dog is in the yard barking at squirrels, your neighbors are fighting loudly and you just want some peace. Thankfully, the AirPods Pro offer shockingly effective noise cancelling.
A Russian man tried to scare a mouse but ended up getting the tables turned on him.
It may be a surprising revelation, but it turns out you can't name a folder, an image or a text file "Con" on a Windows machine.
The New England Journal of Medicine has published a horrifying account of a health care executive going to extraordinary lengths to evade what appear to be mafia tactics by the federal government in order to obtain personal protective equipment.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
To end the nightmare, lockdowns aren't enough. We need to hunt the virus and defeat it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
To protest the stay-at-home-orders, drivers attempted to clog certain roads in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday.
When the shelter-in-place order came down, these two vanlifers embraced nature and found a way to stay safe on the road.
"I have to say I am more than a little disappointed with this."
Sometimes the glass is not a material obstacle but a state of mind.
The reactor used molten lead-bismuth for coolant, which meant it turned into a brick if it stopped circulating, but gave big power for its size.
Did Nintendo composer Koji Kondo hide an Easter egg inside Super Mario Bros.?
April 2019 was a simpler time. Americans wanted to know what a black hole was, who was playing in the Final Four and how many episodes of "Game of Thrones" there were.
The coronavirus didn't break America. It revealed what was already broken.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan show the challenges of fighting this pandemic.
Over 100 miles from Reno, 240 miles from Sacramento, and hundreds of miles from anywhere else I'd ever been lies one of the darkest places in the country, tucked away from the bleeding glow of civilization.
Will it result in a big bang or a whimper as snow meets detonated dynamite?
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Just examine all the predictions we made during 9/11 and the Great Recession.
The popularity of orange juice is, surprisingly, a product of clever marketing. But why have Americans fallen out of love with this drink in recent years?
Only Jordan was a better all-around player in the '90s... and that was debatable.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods is quietly tracking its employees with a heat map tool that ranks which stores are most at risk of unionizing
Frozen times call for desperate measures.
In which we delve into the world of user interface design — and how it's all gone downhill.
Should Las Vegas's machine-gun rental industry be the future liberals want for assault weapons?
It's not every day that we see a video of a cow being chased into a pool by dogs and then being rescued by cowboys.
It turns out that having 15,000 fewer accidents per month can save the state some cash.
As confirmed COVID-19 deaths surpass 150,000, clinicians and pathologists are struggling to understand the damage wrought by the coronavirus as it tears through the body.
Just a typical day in Nashua, New Hampshire.
This is life in the time of coronavirus, where a 46-year-old woman from Indiana is stuck self-quarantining with her husband, one month after he asked for a divorce.
Jacinda Ardern's leadership style, focused on empathy, isn't just resonating with her people; it's putting the country on track for success against the coronavirus.
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?