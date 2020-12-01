Spotify on Tuesday released the year's top global streaming trends and ranked the leaders in streaming across artists, songs, albums and podcasts.



Most-Streamed Artist Globally: Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny's music was streamed more than 8.3 billion times this year from fans around the globe. Drake follows in second place, and Latin star J Balvin is third on the list. Billie Eilish is the most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.



Most-Streamed Song Globally: "Blinding Lights" By The Weeknd

In first place, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" had 1.6 billion streams this year. Australian ex-busker Tones And I's viral 2019 earworm "Dance Monkey" came in second, and Roddy Ricch's "The Box" was third.



Most-Streamed Album Globally: "YHLQMDLG" By Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny's "YHLQMDLG," with over 3.3 billion streams, contributed to his undisputed ranking as the most-streamed artist on Spotify.

The Weeknd's "After Hours" and Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" ranked second and third.



Most Popular Podcast Globally: "The Joe Rogan Experience"

Of the approximately 2 million titles on Spotify, "The Joe Rogan Experience" holds number one spot. "TED Talks Daily" follows in second place, and "The Daily" from The New York Times ranks third.



Most Popular Podcast Genre Globally: Society & Culture

Society & Culture, a genre that includes both spooky stories and foodie content, ranked as the top pod genre on Spotify, followed by Comedy and Lifestyle & Health.



