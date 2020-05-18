A STAR SHIP OF ONE'S OWN

What do people look for when they're buying a new house? For some, the location might be the most important criterion, while for others, square footage and a bargain price might be on the top of their list. But for those who have always dreamed a little bigger and a little weirder and who might have once had the stray thought, "Hey, wouldn't it be cool if I could live in a place that looks like a beach, a castle and a space ship?" — well, turns out such place actually exists in Pittsburgh.

Unearthed by Twitter user @frazierapproves, the Zillow listing of this gem of a house starts off ordinarily enough, with pictures of the exterior of the two-story house and the pool in the yard.

Zillow.com
Both of these pictures seem quite normal, but then we start getting a bit more of the character of the house when we take a closer look at the living room, which is decorated in the decor of a "13th-century castle," that is if the previous castle owner also had an obsession with space that could have only been satisfied with a giant space wall mural two stories tall.

And once we get to the "space ship" portion of the house, things just start to get more and more off-kilter, from this picture of two space aliens just chilling out to rooms that are less rooms and more kitschy-looking space command centers.

And if space isn't really your aesthetic, there's always this tropical-themed bedroom that seems to come, inexplicably, with a real sand beach, to make you change your mind.

We're not saying that this is everybody's dream house, of course, but we are pretty sure that at $159,900, this house is a bargain for anyone who's ever wanted to live in a beach house, a starship and a medieval castle all rolled into one. Rarely do these things come together in a whole package, and rarely should they be, but somehow, this house owner has made it work.


