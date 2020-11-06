This Twitter Thread Reveals The Prehistoric Origins Of The Southern Blue Swoosh On The Electoral Map

If you look at a map of the 2016 US presidential election results by county, you'll notice a pattern throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South and North Carolinas: a blue swoosh.

In a viral Twitter thread on Tuesday, Latif Nasser, a co-host of the WNYC Studios show Radiolab, explained how the Black Belt's voting pattern can be traced back to the events of the Cretaceous Period over 100 million years ago. It's quite the journey.

The US election is tomorrow. If you, like me, are tired of horse-race-style reporting, and need to zoom out, I wanna tell you a story. It's about an ancient force influencing the election. And, as a bonus, it'll give you an Easter egg to watch for as the returns come in. THREAD pic.twitter.com/vfPp0f2s6X — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

A Democratic blue swoosh running through the heart of the South. As if a painter just swiped a blue brush down the edge of Arkansas and Louisiana, and then swooped up through Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and into the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/kQtYdGPlpc — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

Geoscientist Steve Dutch first noticed it in 2000. "My geologist's eye was immediately drawn to this arc," he wrote, because it seemed to follow the shoreline of North America back in the Cretaceous. pic.twitter.com/gyILSZHTdJ — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

Nasser then observes that the blue swish you see on modern American electoral maps lines up with the coast line of the American South during the Cretaceous Period. But why?

To start, let's go back to the Cretaceous. The oceans are hotter and higher than they are now. Picture millions of plankton minding their own business, just off the shore. When they die, their tiny corpses fall to the ocean floor and get buried by other debris. pic.twitter.com/7WWhRBLnHT — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

This ancient coastline, rich with deposits of former marine life, ended up becoming fertile farmland that gave rise to the cotton agriculture industry in the 19th century.

Now, in part because of the fertile soil (and also because the US forcibly evicted indigenous people living there), farmers swoop in around the 1800s and set up cotton plantations there. They force enslaved people of African descent to work as long as 18 hour days picking cotton. pic.twitter.com/nujelGhgcP — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

Nasser observes that Black slaves of African descent were brought to this region of the country and forced to pick cotton for white plantation owners.

By emancipation, many African-American families stayed in the Black Belt, despite conditions barely changing for them. I asked historian Bertis English why they stayed. He told me that many didn't know where else to go, and even if they did, were too poor to get there. pic.twitter.com/qLWJ60VZRj — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

And yes, since most African Americans vote and have voted Democrat, the reason the swoosh appears election after election for the last 50 years or so is ... the descendants of enslaved people. — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

3 years later, Jackson joined a peaceful voting rights protest near his home in Marion, AL. State troopers beat the protestors. Jackson fled to a nearby cafe, where he saw a trooper attack his mom. He tried to defend her. The trooper shot him in the stomach. He died 8 days later. pic.twitter.com/gyUcB9qEaG — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

Jackson's death galvanized the Civil Rights Movement, inspiring the legendary Selma to Montgomery Marches the next month. The ground they marched on contains what geologists call Selma Chalk, which also dates back to the Cretaceous.⁰https://t.co/z1zapfirCW — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

The Voting Rights Act passes in 1965, is amended in 1970 and 1975. And poof! The Black Belt appears on the map. And stays that way for almost 50 years. pic.twitter.com/8mDsIuc0E9 — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

At the same time, we've all seen the record number of voters all lined up to vote early in Georgia and other parts of the Black Belt. Will the Black Belt show up again on this year's electoral map? Keep an eye out as the returns come in. pic.twitter.com/QSA3hA8PlF — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

The Black Belt story is painful but profound.



The death of plankton led to the life of cotton, which led to the bondage of enslaved people who harvested it, which led to the freedom of the voters who descended from them.



Death leads to Life leads to Bondage leads to Freedom. pic.twitter.com/pfg6CH6lXA — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020



[Read more of Latif Nasser's Twitter thread on the history of America's blue swoosh here]