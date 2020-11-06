This Twitter Thread Reveals The Prehistoric Origins Of The Southern Blue Swoosh On The Electoral Map
If you look at a map of the 2016 US presidential election results by county, you'll notice a pattern throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South and North Carolinas: a blue swoosh.
In a viral Twitter thread on Tuesday, Latif Nasser, a co-host of the WNYC Studios show Radiolab, explained how the Black Belt's voting pattern can be traced back to the events of the Cretaceous Period over 100 million years ago. It's quite the journey.
Nasser then observes that the blue swish you see on modern American electoral maps lines up with the coast line of the American South during the Cretaceous Period. But why?
This ancient coastline, rich with deposits of former marine life, ended up becoming fertile farmland that gave rise to the cotton agriculture industry in the 19th century.
Nasser observes that Black slaves of African descent were brought to this region of the country and forced to pick cotton for white plantation owners.
[Read more of Latif Nasser's Twitter thread on the history of America's blue swoosh here]