Someone Took Stock Market Data And Transformed It Into Stunning Landscape Art

Gladys Estolas, a visual insights artist, is extremely skilled at taking financial data and transforming it into beautiful landscapes à la Bob Ross.

Before

Courtesy of Gladys Estolas

After

Courtesy of Gladys Estolas

"I've always admired timeline charts and in addition to liking them I always thought they would look cool as landscapes," Estolas explained to Digg in an email. "I started trading on the Robinhood app in February and couldn't help it. I told my husband I want to make these into landscapes, so I did my first piece of Tesla in a casual fashion just trying to get the hang of tracing over the lines and thinking of different ways to implement the other elements like volume and rsi and moving average. I posted it in the Robinhood subreddit and got a lot of upvotes."

Estolas revealed she was astonished by all the attention her work as gotten as its gone viral.

"I never imagined my work going viral," she said. "I remember waking up the next day to 300+ followers on Instagram and I'm not an avid twitter user but when my work got more attention I tried to be more active and I just end of embarrassing myself because I don't know how to tag… Thanks to a few people, they've been helping me.

"I'm still trying to read all my messages and trying to thank everyone directly when I can."

Before

Courtesy of Gladys Estolas

After

Courtesy of Gladys Estolas

Before

Courtesy of Gladys Estolas

After

Courtesy of Gladys Estolas

You can find more of Estolas's art on her Instagram, @stoxart.

[Via Kottke]