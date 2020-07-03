Someone Discovered The Best Way To Use Panorama Mode On Their Phone
MAKES ME WANT A HOT DOG REAL BAD

· Updated:

Here's an impressive tutorial about making a really long hot dog when you're playing around with your phone during a BBQ on the Fourth of July.

[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

NOT IN THE SAME CLASS

medium.com

At the same time that community is blossoming in the shadows of memorialization of this nation's greatest shame, there are endless news accounts of people (mostly white but not all) who are campaigning for the new greatest shame. They are melting down in Trader Joe's because we ask them to wear a mask.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample