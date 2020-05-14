Snoop Dogg Has Priceless Reaction To Listening To 'Let It Go' From 'Frozen'
"I'm just sitting in the car destined to let it go."
[Via Twitter]
In Hawaii, a unique historical site sheds light on a story of prejudice, resilience — and aloha.
We could all take a page from public architecture like this.
He has delivered revelatory reporting on some of the defining stories of our time. But a close examination reveals the weaknesses in what may be called an era of resistance journalism.
These 32 cooking projects are just some of many I've taken on during my uh, obviously, childless quarantine.
The CDC has quietly started releasing nationwide numbers. But they contradict what states themselves are reporting.
Gordon Ramsay and his family have been spending time together making videos of meals and recipes that are easy, quick and delicious.
The new kings of late night are providing some much needed comic relief from the epicenter of the crisis.
A nasal swab is a small price to pay to visit a country that had a pandemic plan ready and stuck to it.
There's a reason why some species communicate with lower sounds.
The sports documentary event of the year plots the tale of Michael Jordan's rise alongside hip-hop's. It also invokes feelings from the past at a time when we need them the most.
While Americans are mostly on the same page about current social distancing measures, there are also signs that they increasingly disagree about where the crisis is headed.
Cannes is cancelled this year, but you can still watch the festival's best offerings since its founding, in 1946.
State leaders are facing objections even as they begin lifting some restrictions.
Never ever has the imagery of the song been this terrifying.
"The Last Dance" solidifies the truth about MJ and there's nothing romantic about it.
The Vennbahn passes through three countries, starting at the German town of Aachen, through Belgian territory, and ends in Troisvierges in northern Luxembourg. Along the way it snakes in and out of Germany and Belgium creating a very odd border situation in the region.
Can you reach row 4 in Conway's Soldiers? Vsauce2 demonstrates the challenge of playing this mathematical game.
Everyone's recasting themselves as an expert in the new business of keeping people six feet apart.
The Italian prime minister is reopening borders to help the economy.
Will car traffic surge as lockdowns end, or will millions of Americans decide to bike, walk, or work from home permanently? Emerging research offers some hints.
For a moment, think of the United States as a human body. Full of heart and mind. Bile and blood. Muscle and fat. Like any body, it has its strengths and weaknesses, and must consistently work to prevent disease and optimize function. It needs to nourish itself, exercise and take care of its physical and mental health.
The 1933 double eagle is a rarity for coin collectors and for a time, the circulation of these coins were illegal.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
A sandwich made of spicy mashed potatoes and garlic chutney is a key staple of Mumbai's cuisine.
The great tragedy of "A Wrinkle in Time" proves not to be the splintered family or even the Black Thing, but the difficulty of children and adults speaking to one another.
Or: What backlink trading on Google has in common with Washington, DC's unusual legal pot economy.
YouTuber Davidlap discovers some unique ways to mimic musical instruments on his guitar.
Michael Pollan writes about how the COVID-19 pandemic represents an ebb tide of historic proportions, one that is laying bare vulnerabilities and inequities that in normal times have gone undiscovered.
Researchers have discovered that the ocean is burping tiny plastic particles, which then blow onto land — and potentially into your lungs.
Fred Willard stole many scenes from movies, but perhaps his most memorable is this bit from the 2003 mockumentary "A Mighty Wind."
The coronavirus might prevent us from socializing with our neighbors, but it can't stop us from judging them.
The coronavirus has hit the underground music scene hard.
Taste is subjective, and not everyone's favorite steak has to be Kobe beef.
Collecting model cars? It's a bigger pursuit than you might imagine, at least among automobile aficionados. Put away thoughts of a Hot Wheels grab-bag carted around in a rolling plastic storage case. These 1:8 replicas are hand assembled and usually start in the low five figures. One-off special orders can run to $85,000.
Carrie Lam's administration flailed until the city's people organized their own coronavirus response.
Rory Cellan-Jones interviews some of the developers at DMA (now known as Rockstar Games) about creating the first Grand Theft Auto game.
The Tanana River's annual melt has thrilled gamblers for over a century.
I once scorned my grandmother's basement of Mason-jarred produce. Now I understand why she thought it was so important.
David Cross brings together his celebrity friends to unite the country in unity, and goofing on Gal Gadot.
Hope in hydrangeas, eerie photos of London in lockdown and more best photos of the week.
This is what a picture of self-sufficiency looks like.
Newfound Homo sapiens remains date to between about 46,000-44,000 years ago, researchers say.
What went wrong in the president's first real crisis — and what does it mean for the US?
Brandon Gross goes on a very cramped subterranean escapade.