The Smallest Countries In The World, Visualized
When you're staring down at Earth from the International Space Station, it's easy to see all the big countries that make up our world, but what about the little guys?
For instance, Vatican City, the smallest country in the world, is only 0.19 square miles — i.e. less than a quarter of New York City's Central Park.
TitleMax's Carly Hallman scoured through publicly accessible data and put together a infographic delineating the size of the 100 smallest countries in the world.
It should be noted that Taiwan, which is not recognized as a sovereign nation by the United Nations, would be ranked 40th in this chart, at 36,197 km2 (13,826 square miles), according to the CIA World Factbook.
