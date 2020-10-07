The parlor game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon jokingly posits that anyone in the Hollywood film industry can be connected to Kevin Bacon within six links. Bacon's Law, as it's also known, is based on an interview the actor gave in 1994 in which he said had "worked with everybody in Hollywood or someone who's worked with them." But does the "law" actually hold true?

To find out, Reddit user pdwp90 collected data of 2.7 million actors from IMDb and calculated the degrees of separation, or the "Bacon number," between the actors and Bacon himself. Here are pdwp90's findings.

First off, the actor who is separated by 0 degrees from Kevin Bacon is, of course, Bacon himself. And according to the graph, 1,200 actors in IMDb have worked directly with Bacon, making their Bacon number 1.

Most actors, however, are separated from Bacon by either 3 or 4 degrees. In particular, actors whose Bacon number is 3 are the biggest group in the data set, at 958,000 people.

And according to pdwp90, the 365,000 actors who are separated from Bacon by more than 6 degrees are ones who operate outside of Hollywood, usually starring in smaller foreign films within their countries' borders.



