Often, when signage lights break, the result is something funny and lighthearted. But something decidedly darker emerged in Indianapolis this week, when the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital lost power to a bunch of its signage letters:

the lights on this hospital in my hometown have gone out in a majorly unfortunate way :/ pic.twitter.com/euNrfAk5FP — rachel bell (@racheltacobell) February 7, 2020

The error is all the more unfortunate given that the Eskenazis — prominent philanthropists in Indiana — are Jewish.



[Via Twitter]