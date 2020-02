The memorial to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been a sober, heartfelt affair — with a few moments of genuine humor. One was Michael Jordan noting that his tearful speech would likely give rise to another Crying Jordan meme, and another was Shaq's retelling of Kobe's response to "there's no 'I' in 'Team'":

Shaq tells a story about telling Kobe there's no I in team, and Kobe said "I know, but here's an M and an E in that motherf*cker" pic.twitter.com/PTRarVYOpy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2020



[Via Twitter]