WE'RE BRINGING SEXY BACK

For some people, a good Halloween costume is less about the horror and more about the sex appeal. And if a sexy Halloween outfit is your thing, here's a hilarious map from Instagram user mattsurelee that shows which sexy outfit is most fitting for the people in each state.

View this post on Instagram

A Halloween costume idea for every state

A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on

Instead of being a sexy superhero character or a sexy witch, might we suggest that people from Washington state dress up as a sexy umbrella for Halloween to face all the rain they get throughout the year? Texans can dress up as "sexy seceders," Nebraskans as "sexy cow tippers" and Californians — given their state's college admission cheating scandal — as "sexy college admissions cheater" (which we guess just means they can dress up as rich people).


[Via Instagram]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

