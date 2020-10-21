A 'Sexy' Halloween Costume For Each State, Visualized
For some people, a good Halloween costume is less about the horror and more about the sex appeal. And if a sexy Halloween outfit is your thing, here's a hilarious map from Instagram user mattsurelee that shows which sexy outfit is most fitting for the people in each state.
Instead of being a sexy superhero character or a sexy witch, might we suggest that people from Washington state dress up as a sexy umbrella for Halloween to face all the rain they get throughout the year? Texans can dress up as "sexy seceders," Nebraskans as "sexy cow tippers" and Californians — given their state's college admission cheating scandal — as "sexy college admissions cheater" (which we guess just means they can dress up as rich people).
[Via Instagram]