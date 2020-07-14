Ed Yong, a science writer at The Atlantic, gave a dire warning that the United States is not prepared for distributing a coronavirus vaccine, seeing how poorly the country is doing at simply mitigating the spread of the pandemic.

"A country that, 7 months into a pandemic, still cannot ensure that its healthcare workers have enough gowns and gloves and protective equipment is not going to be able to distribute a vaccine in an efficient way. It simply isn't," Yong opined.

