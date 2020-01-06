During the Golden Globes ceremony last night, Cohen wryly slammed Mark Zuckerberg during an introduction of the movie "Jojo Rabbit": "The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg."

After eliciting laughter from the audience, Cohen proceeds to correct himself, saying "Sorry, sorry. This is an old intro for 'The Social Network.' I'm actually talking about 'Jojo Rabbit.'"

Sacha Baron Cohen, for the win pic.twitter.com/xJXUOOoTU1 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 6, 2020

Cohen had previously called out Zuckerberg while accepting the ADL International Leadership Award, and in his impassioned speech, he had described Facebook as "the greatest propaganda machine in history" and made his arguments about why Facebook should take greater strides at regulating speech on their platform.

[Via Twitter]