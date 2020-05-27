JUST SAYING HI

A pair of Russian SU-35 fighter jets got up close and personal with a Navy patrol plane over the Mediterranean on Tuesday. Video footage released by the navy shows a jet hovering just behind each wing of the Navy plane — where they hung out for over an hour.


Encounters between Russian and US military planes are hardly uncommon, but the latest comes amid increasing tensions surrounding Russia's involvement in supporting a rogue Libyan general. Read more about the situation over at The Drive.


