Today saw the release of "Rodham," a novel by author Curtis Sittenfeld about the life that Hillary Rodham Clinton might have led if she hadn't married Bill and become a Clinton at all.

We haven't read the book yet, but it's been impossible to ignore mentions of it online. Most notably, Twitter is abuzz with it — a sure sign that a Lit Twitter kerfuffle is underfoot.

We decided to gather what's being said about the book so far. Amid a lot of excitement about the novel and good reviews, a lot of the discourse is (rightly) fixated on some choice sex scenes between fictionalized versions of Hillary and Bill — and, folks… it's rough.

The excerpt in question was featured in a Jezebel article about the book, which also includes another equally difficult-to-read, incredibly NSFW sex scene between Hillary and Bill.

We were on the highway, not close to other cars or trucks, and I reached up to my hips, hooked my thumbs into the waistband of my underwear, and pulled them to my ankles, above my sandals, without taking them off. "Please don't get pulled over," I said, and after that I really couldn't speak. I was writhing against his fingers. I lasted about two minutes, and then I was saying as quietly as I could, "Oh, baby. Bill. Bill. Baby, I love you so much." He stopped moving his fingers and just cupped me, and I whimpered incoherently. He was alternating between watching the road and turning his head to watch me, smiling, and he said, "I love you so much. I really do. And also—" He lifted his hand off me and gestured toward his own lap, where he clearly had an erection.

Salacious sex scenes aside, the review of the book by Jezebel ultimately echoes a sentiment shared by other reviews: the fictional Hillary in Sittenfeld's book doesn't quite capture the things that made the real Hillary so challenging, frustrating and fascinating.

Revealing what happens at the end of this book would be a disservice to those willing to sit through 100 pages of bad sex, but the ending is predictable enough that it doesn't take much imagination to figure out where Hillary eventually ends up.



Unfortunately, though, the novel fails to address any real-life factors that might have played into Hillary's eventual defeat, instead placing an enormous amount of importance on her relationship with Bill and how her steadfast dedication to her marriage was, in Sittenfeld's eyes, a mistake.

A review by writer Jessa Crispin from The Guardian captures a similar sentiment:

The problem is that this "more true" Hillary, as voiced in the book, is not as interesting as the challenged, proud and private human being we wonder about when we see her on our television screens.

But it's hard to deny that the novel's premise is fascinating, and almost more so knowing how the fictionalized Hillary departs from the real one. Whether or not this was its primary intent, Sittenfeld's book speaks directly to how hard it is for Americans to wrap their minds around Hillary Clinton as a person and a political figure.

Reading "Rodham," I sometimes missed the rich text of the real Clinton. Her many contradictions may be maddening, but they also reflect the impossible position that she endured as, for years or decades, the most prominent woman in American politics. Sittenfeld manages to squeeze in the real Clinton's infamous dig at stay-at-home mothers ("I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies"), but it doesn't have the same complicated zing in the mouth of a judicious senator as it did from a woman who dared to think that America's most visible helpmeet might have a right to a professional life of her own.

