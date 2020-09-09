THEY SAY IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY

In wholesome news, Ringo Starr, erstwhile Beatle and prolific drummer, just wished the late John Lennon a happy birthday on Twitter.

John would've been 80 today I send you peace and love I still miss you man peace and love to Yoko and Sean.😎✌️🌟❤️☮️ pic.twitter.com/wQzM884pzT — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 9, 2020

… Except that, as many were quick to point out, it is not, in fact, John's birthday. John Lennon was born on October 9, 1940.

Ringo responded quickly and gracefully to the largely well-intentioned, if amused, corrections:

What happened sometimes you get up in the morning and you don't know where you are it's the pandemic driving us crazy I still love John but it's not his birthday till next month peace and love. Better early than never. ✌️🌟❤️😎🎵🎶☮️ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 9, 2020

But you know what? If Ringo says it's John's birthday, it's John's birthday. Happy birthday, John Lennon, and see you again next month.