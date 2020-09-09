Ringo Just Wished John Lennon A Happy Birthday. John's Birthday Is In October. Do We Just Go With It Or What?
In wholesome news, Ringo Starr, erstwhile Beatle and prolific drummer, just wished the late John Lennon a happy birthday on Twitter.
… Except that, as many were quick to point out, it is not, in fact, John's birthday. John Lennon was born on October 9, 1940.
Ringo responded quickly and gracefully to the largely well-intentioned, if amused, corrections:
But you know what? If Ringo says it's John's birthday, it's John's birthday. Happy birthday, John Lennon, and see you again next month.