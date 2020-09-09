THEY SAY IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY

Digg · Updated:

In wholesome news, Ringo Starr, erstwhile Beatle and prolific drummer, just wished the late John Lennon a happy birthday on Twitter.

… Except that, as many were quick to point out, it is not, in fact, John's birthday. John Lennon was born on October 9, 1940.

Ringo responded quickly and gracefully to the largely well-intentioned, if amused, corrections:

But you know what? If Ringo says it's John's birthday, it's John's birthday. Happy birthday, John Lennon, and see you again next month.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account