The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who — and where — the biggest fat cats in America are.

The data visualization wizards over at personal finance site HowMuch.net crunched the numbers and put together a map of the richest people in every state in America. See the full-sized image here.

Washington is home to the richest person in America (Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $117.1 billion), while Leonard Hyde and Jonathan Rubini from Alaska are the "poorest" richest people on the map. Meanwhile, six states have billionaires with over $50 billion in net worth.

Here are the top 5 richest Americans by state:

1. Jeff Bezos (WA): $117.1B
2. Warren Buffett (NE): $89.6B
3. Mark Zuckerberg (CA): $81.9B
4. Michael Bloomberg (NY): $58.4B
5. Jim Walton (AR): $51.9B


