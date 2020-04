The pros of living next to a national park? Easy access to nature, a chance to see wildlife up close, etc.

The cons? When that wildlife wanders out of the park's front gate and nearly runs you over:

So this #rhino thought to take things in his own hand. Went for an inspection. Btw rhino venturing out from forest happens a lot, even without lockdown. Forward. pic.twitter.com/Ck1sft3Emb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 6, 2020

The footage was shot just outside Chitwan National Park in Nepal. We imagine the pedestrian will keep his wits about him next time he's out for a walk.



