The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically transformed the global retail industry landscape. Brands that have been staples in our lives for decades like J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have all declared bankruptcy as retail sales have plunged and foot traffic inside stores have vanished. But which retailers have been hurting the most? And conversely, which ones have thrived?

Visual Capitalist's Katie Jones crunched the numbers on the shift in brand value from Kantar's BrandZ 2020 report, scouring through the data of the top 75 retailers globally from 2019 to mid-April 2020. Their data visualization team put together an infographic demonstrating the top 10 brands that have grown and declined the most over the past year.

See here for a full-sized image of the infographic.



The fastest-growing retail brand? Canadian activewear company lululemon, which has prospered with a combination of high margins and savvy e-commerce strategy, has grown 40 percent compared to last year, with Costco and Amazon following close behind with 35% and 32% growth in brand value, respectively.

And the biggest loser? Under Armour, which heavily depends on department stores for their sales. The athletic apparel company has seen a staggering 34% decrease in value this year compared to 2019.



[Read more at Visual Capitalist]