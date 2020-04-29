INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

An officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department in California was filmed attempting to detain a teen — and then repeatedly punching the teen — after reportedly seeing an "alcohol exchange" between the teen and an adult:


In a statement to the media, the RCPD argued that "the deputy attempted to maintain control of the juvenile without his handcuffs and while alone waiting for his partners to arrive and assist him." The RCPD and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.


