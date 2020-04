Many of the Quibi shows that have come out seem pretty insane in terms of its premises, but we are still having a hard time not seeing this as a parody.

Losing my fucking MIND at this Quibi show where actual Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan plays a woman obsessed with her golden arm pic.twitter.com/rSfqCv75SG — Zach Raffio (@zachraffio) April 15, 2020

And just in case you were thinking that this is a joke, it's not — it's a real show.



