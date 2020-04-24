The Week's Best Quarantine Memes, Ranked

Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).

2. Meme On The Rise: Superheroes Bowing To Doctors

Twitter users recently surfaced this wacky image, showing a hallway full of superheroes bowing to a trio of coronavirus-fighting doctors.

we're hitting "oh COME ON" levels that shouldn't even be possible pic.twitter.com/27yW3KPGvH — HK (@HenryKrinkIe) April 23, 2020

It's deeply weird, but also very well set-up for easy photoshops:

pic.twitter.com/dhePHvCLUs — The Accountant 2: Full Spectrum Warrior (@PlutonisIsDead) April 23, 2020

1. OIL!

The meme: The US oil market suffered an unprecedented collapse on Monday, with prices plunging to -$37.63, the first time in history that the price had gone into negative territory, thanks to a massive oversupply created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The dramatic crash of oil prices meant that sellers now have to pay people to take it off their hands. As people were making sense of the historic drop, others made memes to commemorate the shocking slump. Some compared the stunningly low price with things like Netflix or a can of beans.

The examples:

FREE OIL FOR EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/sGTCmyznmh — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 20, 2020

A Netflix subscription is nearly 26 times more expensive than a barrel of oil #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/P3NQ0dw4iC — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤 (@imchained2katy) April 20, 2020

Things you can now buy for a dollar. #oilprice pic.twitter.com/V7fgk9hmIq — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) April 20, 2020

When you have no idea what's going on, but the numbers fit your budget. #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/5E15UNb7Bw — The Bird (@WordWithBird) April 20, 2020

Bonus, Non-Quarantine Memes



Bill Clinton Listening To Music

The meme: Starting out as a meme challenge, the Bill Clinton album meme that has been floating around the internet this week has people swapping out the album covers in a Photoshopped photo of Clinton for four albums of their own choosing. We're not sure if Clinton really listens to Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." or Kanye West's "The Life of Pablo" in his spare time, but in our alternative reality, we hope he does.

Examples

Fetch Thee Bolt Cutters

The meme: On Friday, April 17th, in the year of our queen 2020, said queen Fiona Apple released her first album in about eight years: Fetch the Bolt Cutters. In typical Apple fashion, it's bold and unique and raw and beautiful and everything we love to hear from her but certainly don't deserve. If it's any indication of how good this album is, Pitchfork gave it a perfect 10/10.

In addition to the album bringing frenzied Appleheads* (*not a thing) out of the woodwork, the album title comes from a line spoken by actress Gillian Anderson in an episode of a show called The Fall, in reference to "finding the locked door to a room where a girl has been tortured" — a fact somehow both unsurprising for this songwriter and jarring all at once. The title track makes good on the reference: "Fetch the bolt cutters / I've been in here too long," Apple sings.

Needless to say, taken out of context, this is an especially relatable sentiment at this point in time. So along with the general delight around the album's long-awaited release, there was a lot to do with this one.

Examples:

Leaked demo from fetch the bolt cutters pic.twitter.com/2Y7s2t35Yk — dorito boy (@cruhmode) April 17, 2020

putting the bolt cutters away just to fetch them again — JP (@jpbrammer) April 19, 2020

listening to fetch the bolt cutters again pic.twitter.com/T9UTbb0aWT — ave (@girljoys_) April 19, 2020

mrs dalloway said she would fetch the bolt cutters herself — Anna Swanson (@annaswnsn) April 20, 2020

when kate bush and fiona apple meet each other on the top of the hill…a cultural reset is coming — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) April 18, 2020

Fiona Apple has always been a legend, but something about her releasing this album right now (and after such a long absence from the scene) has struck a chord and amplified her presence online. Can't wait to symbolically hurl a pair of bolt cutters straight through my windowpane when quarantine is lifted.

