The Week's Best Quarantine Memes, Ranked
Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).
The realities of social distancing and quarantined cities are making people go stir-crazy in their homes — as a result, internet users are putting out some very good stuff. Digg's editors each picked a favorite.
2. Meme On The Rise: Superheroes Bowing To Doctors
Twitter users recently surfaced this wacky image, showing a hallway full of superheroes bowing to a trio of coronavirus-fighting doctors.
It's deeply weird, but also very well set-up for easy photoshops:
Dan Fallon
1. OIL!
The meme: The US oil market suffered an unprecedented collapse on Monday, with prices plunging to -$37.63, the first time in history that the price had gone into negative territory, thanks to a massive oversupply created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The dramatic crash of oil prices meant that sellers now have to pay people to take it off their hands. As people were making sense of the historic drop, others made memes to commemorate the shocking slump. Some compared the stunningly low price with things like Netflix or a can of beans.
The examples:
James Crugnale
Bonus, Non-Quarantine Memes
Bill Clinton Listening To Music
The meme: Starting out as a meme challenge, the Bill Clinton album meme that has been floating around the internet this week has people swapping out the album covers in a Photoshopped photo of Clinton for four albums of their own choosing. We're not sure if Clinton really listens to Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." or Kanye West's "The Life of Pablo" in his spare time, but in our alternative reality, we hope he does.
Examples
Pang-Chieh Ho
Fetch Thee Bolt Cutters
The meme: On Friday, April 17th, in the year of our queen 2020, said queen Fiona Apple released her first album in about eight years: Fetch the Bolt Cutters. In typical Apple fashion, it's bold and unique and raw and beautiful and everything we love to hear from her but certainly don't deserve. If it's any indication of how good this album is, Pitchfork gave it a perfect 10/10.
In addition to the album bringing frenzied Appleheads* (*not a thing) out of the woodwork, the album title comes from a line spoken by actress Gillian Anderson in an episode of a show called The Fall, in reference to "finding the locked door to a room where a girl has been tortured" — a fact somehow both unsurprising for this songwriter and jarring all at once. The title track makes good on the reference: "Fetch the bolt cutters / I've been in here too long," Apple sings.
Needless to say, taken out of context, this is an especially relatable sentiment at this point in time. So along with the general delight around the album's long-awaited release, there was a lot to do with this one.
Examples:
Fiona Apple has always been a legend, but something about her releasing this album right now (and after such a long absence from the scene) has struck a chord and amplified her presence online. Can't wait to symbolically hurl a pair of bolt cutters straight through my windowpane when quarantine is lifted.
Molly Bradley