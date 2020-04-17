The Week's Best Quarantine Memes, Ranked

Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).

The realities of social distancing and quarantined cities are making people go stir-crazy in their homes — as a result, internet users are putting out some very good stuff. Digg's editors each picked a favorite.

3. Andrew Cuomo's Powerpoint

The meme: This Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the shutdown in New York will be extended to May 15 while also reinforcing his order for New Yorkers to wear face masks in places where they can't maintain a proper social distance with each other. In the news briefing, Cuomo had a simple message about what has helped bring down the numbers of infections — it's people and their behaviors, or as Cuomo's presentation shouted out to all of us in all caps letters, it's "YOU!" And the unintended comedy of the all-caps lettering was not lost on the internet.

The examples:

Crank dat soulja boy pic.twitter.com/gZGcjyTmz7 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 16, 2020

who should have potatoes for lunch: https://t.co/KwUIvXslQy — darth™ (@darth) April 16, 2020

2. The Council To Re-Open America

The meme: In recent days, the Trump administration has sought to build a task force of government officials and business leaders to lead the charge on "re-opening America." It's a serious issue and a hugely complex problem, which meant people were somewhat concerned when Fox News shared a list of government officials serving on the council — which did not include any public health experts.

The examples:

TFW you just started a new video game and haven't unlocked any of the better characters yet pic.twitter.com/BKLe664W3v — Eugene Wei (@eugenewei) April 13, 2020

This took me way too long to make pic.twitter.com/cOtY9g7Xg6 — pat tobin (@tastefactory) April 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/wC1BspoDoY — Rob Sheridan, but from a safe distance (@rob_sheridan) April 13, 2020

A friend sends pic.twitter.com/3VjVfa1WQF — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 13, 2020

1. Next Time Me And The Homies Can Hang Out

The meme: As nearly a third of the world's population has gone into lockdown, the feeling of loneliness and cabin fever has begun to kick in, and for many, the isolation can be tough. Some folks are straight up not having a good time. But it's not going to last forever, we tell ourselves. Uh, right? Optimistic netizens on Twitter have commemorated their forced solitude by making memes for what they're planning on doing with their friends (or, as Coolio would put it, their homies) once the quarantine gets lifted.

The examples:

next time me and the homies can hang out pic.twitter.com/fUuP0U9W1y — john (@_johnfarnsworth) April 13, 2020

Me and the homies after quarantine is over pic.twitter.com/9guK9yuPJW — Ismael 🦜 (@El_Ismael701) April 9, 2020

when quarantine end and they let me and the homies out again: pic.twitter.com/C2PvF5m6yc — ish. 𓂀 (@ogsobek) April 8, 2020

me & the homies going outside after this quarantine is over. pic.twitter.com/JUpKfiT2iz — wolftyla 울프타일라 (@wolftyla) April 7, 2020

me and my homies the first night quarantine is over pic.twitter.com/4hjWNZHuG0 — lil uzi hurt (@LameAsChris) April 8, 2020

Bonus, Non-Quarantine Memes



The Gossip Girl Meme

The meme: We gave this meme a blog of its own, as it well deserved — but since then, the variations just keep on coming. The meme features the two leading women of "Gossip Girl," the show from the late 2000s-early 2010s that dramatized the lives of rich teens living in Manhattan. In the upper panel, Blake Lively's Serena asks something seemingly arbitrary — until you realize that it was set up specifically to feature a response from Leighton Meester's Blair in the form of an anagram of the letters from the title of the show. (Or, sometimes, in the form of completely unrelated letters.)

Examples: We'll feature the ones that have emerged since our blog roundup, because there seems to be no end to the brilliance that this meme inspires:

And finally, to bring it full circle:

This is perhaps the meme that sparks the most joy of 2020 so far. We can't justify it, but it's true. We'd like to thank Cecily von Ziegesar, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, The CW and — most importantly — all of you out there creating these memes. You're not okay and we're here for it.

Greta Gerwig Contains Multitudes

The meme: No one is safe on the internet. Especially if you're a critically acclaimed filmmaker and actor. This week a photograph of a young and "basic" Greta Gerwig surfaced on the web. A young Gerwig is captured enjoying a clear day outside — remember those? There is nothing in the photo, except for a wide smile, that gives us any indication of what her life was during this moment in time, but when has that ever stopped the public from projecting?

The examples:

how is this picture of greta gerwig real pic.twitter.com/CnNvmzfFCs — charlene (@GREENKNlGHT) April 12, 2020

girls who say hiiii girls who say bruh pic.twitter.com/PELbgn1wLk — iggy (@offbrandwagner) April 12, 2020

Greta Gerwig looks like an English teacher, a realtor, and like a mentally stable Caroline Calloway all in one pic.twitter.com/38Y2hV9rLK — joey (@ninaazarovas) April 12, 2020

me in Manhattan me in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/a1IkmhQvNY — Courtney O'Donnell (@thisiscourtnay) April 13, 2020

We'll see you next week. Until then, enjoy the peak of the "earth is healing" meme: