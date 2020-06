The BBC reports that a slave trader's statue in Bristol was torn down and thrown into the harbor during the second day of anti-racism protests across the United Kingdom.

Protesters used ropes to pull down the bronze statue of Edward Colston, a prominent 17th Century slave trader, who has been a source of controversy in the city for many years.

bristol in three acts pic.twitter.com/DIYh5usmmB — Josh Begley (@joshbegley) June 7, 2020

[Via Twitter]