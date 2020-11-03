As the 2020 election draws to a close, it's still unclear who will win the presidential race. While Biden currently leads in the polls, a Trump win can't be ruled out, especially given the systematic polling errors of 2016.

But if we were to look at the voting history of each state, as this data visualization from finance site Visual Capitalist does, perhaps it could offer some insight into how the election will turn out this year.

Using data from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab, Visual Capitalist created this graph that shows how each US state has voted in presidential elections since 1976.

Visual Capitalist

They also calculated the winning ratio of the two parties by dividing the votes for the winning party of each state by the state's total number votes.

Visual Capitalist

One of the immediate takeaways is that certain states have been Republican or Democratic strongholds for decades — Oklahoma and Wyoming have voted for the Republican presidential candidate since the 1970s, while Minnesota and the District of Columbia have long supported the Democrat.

It's also easy to identify the swing states in this election according to their previous voting history. Florida is an important battleground for candidates, with the average margin of victory for presidential candidates in the Sunshine State being a mere 2.6%, the lowest among all states. Pennsylvania is also another crucial swing state: while the state had backed the Democratic presidential candidate in every election since 1992, it voted for Donald Trump in 2016.



